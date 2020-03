BEE COUNTY, Texas — BREAKING NEWS OUT OF BEE COUNTY WHERE THEY ARE ACTIVELY SEARCHING FOR A MURDER SUSPECT.

FEW DETAILS ARE KNOWN ABOUT THE SUSPECT AT THIS TIME, BUT OFFICIALS SAY THE MAN IS LINKED TO A MURDER THAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY IN DALLAS.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW RIGHT NOW:

-- A SHERIFF'S DEPUTY STOPPED THE MAN FOR A TRAFFIC STOP

-- NARCOTICS FOUND IN THE CAR

-- SUSPECT FLED INTO THE BUSHES ACROSS FROM MEMORIAL CEMETERY

If you live in the area please contact the Sheriff’s Office for any suspicious activity or 911. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPROACH THE SUSPECT.