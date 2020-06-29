Governor Abbott extends application deadline for the Federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to July 31.

The program is a one-time benefit of $258 per eligible child to help families affected by the school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic to buy food.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday, June 29, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the application deadline for the Federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program to July 31.

Eligible families include those with children who lost access to free or reduced school meals. Families were notified in May.

Families will receive their benefits on a new Texas P-EBT card in the mail after they complete the online application.