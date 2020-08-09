Gregory-Portland ISD implements new safety measure for in-person learning

School safety measures the district has implemented include temperature checking and a PODS System for more than just social distancing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD welcomed some students who've opted for in-person learning back on campus Tuesday morning.

Safety measures the school has implemented involve checking temperatures before sending children to school.

The district is also introducing a PODS System that will roll out for specifically middle and high school students, when they return to school. The system is designed for more than just social distancing.

“These students will be assigned to PODS, with students who are in similar extracurricular activities, such as band or athletics, and they will be in a classroom for a duration, and their teachers will rotate to them,” said the District Superintendent Michelle Cavazos.

The PODS System is designed to help with social distancing and safety, but in a worst-case scenario can also be used as a vital contact tracing tool.