SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — In Wednesday's City Council Meeting San Patricio County Judge David R. Krebs and San Patricio County Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Mobley discussed the importance of handwashing and social distancing.

There are currently four people from Ingleside who have been tested for the coronavirus; they are all being quarantined and their results are pending.

The council has also voted to postpone City Elections to November 3, 2020 due to the pandemic.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

