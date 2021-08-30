At home antibody treatments now being offered in Nueces County

"We believe this treatment to be highly effective to reducing hospitalizations and cutting off those severe symptoms," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Assistance from the state continues to roll in to help overwhelmed hospital systems with COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales told 3News that those life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments are now being delivered straight to the homes of folks dealing with mild to moderate symptoms.

It's another convenient way for people who have tested positive for COVID to get treatment without leaving their home.

Already, the state run infusion center at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown has provided almost 600 infusions since opening the site two weeks ago.

In Corpus Christi, the new COVID outpatient clinic across from the old CHRISTUS Spohn Memorial helps 150-160 people a day.

Canales added that there is now another option. A mobile infusion center will deliver the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment directly to you at home.

"We know if we can get to people in their home that could make a big difference," she said.

It's an effort that began last week and she said if your doctor believes its right for you, then call this number: 1-800-742-5990.

In another effort to help with hospitalizations, Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved a third wave of staffing that is now on the way to Nueces County.

"When you have 80 people trying to service four major hospitals in our community, it doesn't go that far," Canales said. "When you get to a 160, you start to feel maybe I've got something to talk about. When you get into the 200, 240 type of numbers, you know you are making a difference"

It will be something that translates to more available beds coming online.

"It says to me the Texas Division of Emergency Management understands that our 37% hospitalization rate we had last Wednesday is not a number good for a community so they responded," Canales said.