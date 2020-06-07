x
Astros cancel Monday workouts as they await COVID-19 testing results

Regular season games are expected to be played beginning in the end of July
HOUSTON, Texas — As baseball continues its Summer Camps across the country in an attempt to play a hybrid 60-game season, the defending American League Champion Houston Astros canceled their workouts Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston as they wait for test results taken on Friday.

"We're optimistic that this process will be ironed out and we'll be back on the field and ready to compete for a championship soon," said Astros General Manager James Click.

Credit: Houston Astros

Just last week, MLB announced that 31 players and 7 coaches across the league tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of camps opening on Friday. The league has not said why there was a delay in getting the results.

Credit: KCEN

