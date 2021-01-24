Corpus Christi Mayor: 5,000 vaccines are arriving to Nueces County this week

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo says they plan to hand them all out in a single day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces county and Corpus Christi leaders are already in the planning stages of distributing more vaccines. 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive Monday, January 25.

If the vaccines arrive Monday, a Phase 1A and 1B mega vaccination drive thru clinic will take place the following, day Tuesday, January 26, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

“I wanna remind everyone that this particular clinic is going to be one clinic that is going to administer all 5,000 in that one day so all of those details are forthcoming but like I said we are anticipating receiving those 5,000 early this week,” said Guajardo.

Here’s what you need to know:

All registration will be on site and staff will be on hand to assist individuals with registration. There will be no online pre-registration .

The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be testing our vaccination system for efficiency and to verify we can give all 5,000 doses during a one-day clinic.

The Health District also will have more portable restrooms on site for residents and the site location with more informational signage.

As wait times are expected, be mindful of medication(s) you may need while waiting.

Residents are encouraged to bring something to keep them busy like books, puzzles, and snacks.

Mayor Guajardo says that an additional five hundred doses will be sent to Nueces county specifically for those received their first dose back on December 29.

Nueces County Public Health District says that those 500 doses will be arriving on Monday, January 25.

The second dose vaccination clinic is scheduled on Friday, January 29, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, it will end at 7:00 p.m. that same day.

The clinic is for individuals who participated in the first dose mega vaccination drive thru clinic on Tuesday, December 29 at the fairgrounds.

The Health District will notify these individuals by text message. Participants will need to bring their vaccination card with them. If you miss this second dose vaccination drive thru clinic, you can attend one of the Health District’s next second dose clinics.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) after the second vaccine dose:

Side effects may be worse after the second dose.

These side effects include:

Redness at the site.

Site feels hot and/or itches.

Chills, extreme fatigue, nausea and even vomiting for some.

Symptoms typically go away on their own within a week.

If their symptoms do not go away or individuals are feeling worse, they should seek medical attention.

These side effects are a sign that their immune system is working.

The vaccine cannot give someone COVID-19.

The Health District is also working to get vaccinations to the elderly.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is planning to use first responders to provide vaccinations to those who received City Senior Services.

The program would include those who attend City Senior Centers to pick up lunches and seniors who participate in the Meals on Wheels, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

The City and Driscoll Children’s Hospital are planning a vaccination clinic at the American Bank Center for February. Both programs are subject to vaccine availability.



