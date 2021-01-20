Health District: No shipment of vaccine this week, hoping for 8,000 doses next week

The health district said several times this week that a major shipment was coming, which we know now is not the case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County- Corpus Christi Public Health District said Wednesday that no major shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive this week, so there will be no mega clinics.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez tells 3News that last week’s shipment of 5,000 vaccines that the Health Department handed out was actually sent to be used this week.

The health district said several times this week that a major shipment was coming, which we know now is not the case.

The Department has asked the state for 8,000 vaccines to be sent next week.

