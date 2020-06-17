CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Administrators at Del Mar College announced a student was exposed to the coronavirus and now three instructors and eight students are being asked to self-monitor.

Word is that the student had close contact with someone who was confirmed to have the virus. The student reported to class yesterday and was unaware of any problem.

The area on campus where the exposure occurred has been closed for disinfection.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: