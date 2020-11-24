x
Coronavirus

Texas reports nearly 14K new COVID-19 cases, breaking single-day record

The state set a new grim milestone on Tuesday, reporting 13,998 new coronavirus cases, breaking the old mark by about 1,400 cases.
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, the health department for the state of Texas reported 13,998 new COVID-19 cases. That's the most coronavirus cases the state has reported in a single day.

It broke the old record by about 1,400 cases.

The state's seven-day average is also at a new high with 10,606 cases per day over that last week, which is 25% higher than last week's average and 125% higher than a month ago.

More than 20,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas and the state has reported more than 1.1 million total cases and more than 925,000 recoveries.

Check the state's COVID-19 dashboard here.

Below is a look at the Houston-area counties and the numbers they're reporting:

