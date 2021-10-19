Medical Center unveils new look, celebrates 27 years of service to community

CEO of Corpus Christi Medical, Eric Evans said that the center is currently expanding their ER.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center celebrated 27 proud years of service in the Coastal Bend.

The center also took the opportunity to unveil a new look.

Hospital officials said the new logo represents the Coastal Bend very well, because it resembles a sand dollar.

CEO of Corpus Christi Medical, Eric Evans, said that the center is currently expanding their ER.

"Currently at Doctors regional we're expanding our ER, adding six beds, we're adding a 256 CT that's gonna do the fastest TC in South Texas. We'll bring a lot of cardiovascular services and availability there," Evans said.

According to the medical team, they're excited about continuing to care for the 11 counties they serve in south Texas.

