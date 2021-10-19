City welcomes new employees to fill vital roles in public safety positions

City Manager Peter Zanoni, said that the city is looking to hire another 160 employees.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year the City Of Corpus Christi will be welcoming just over 150 new employees this year.

This influx in employees was due to this year’s budget, which was passed back in September.

City Manager Peter Zanoni, said that the city is looking to hire another 160 employees. That would bring the total number of employees to right around 3,500 employees across 28 different departments.

“They are in those areas that are the most requested by the community,” Zanoni said. “So we focus on our infrastructure more. Positions in our streets and storm water, and then public safety such as fire and police as well.”

The fire department is getting eight new positions to create another medical unit at Station 17. Additionally the department is also welcoming new firefighters who recently graduated from the training academy.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.