Hilltop Securities hosts online treasure hunt for teachers

Texas teachers have a chance to win up to $7,500 for their local district.

Hilltop Securities is celebrating their 75th anniversary with a gift to Texas educators. All Texas public school teachers can create a login and join the fun on Oct. 5, World Teacher's Day. Educators will be asked to solve ten riddles, ranging from history to facts about Hilltop Securities.

Ten teachers will win a 'gold prize' which includes $7,500 for their district, and a pizza party for their classroom. Ten more teachers will win a 'silver prize,' which will be solely a pizza party.

Clare Graca with Hilltop Securities said it's their first year hosting the contest and they are excited.

"Similar to what we do every day we come into our offices and we're focused on really helping organizations and building the capital they need, really for the future. We view educators the same way, as they invest in students and and are building the next generation of children that are going to come in and be our future," said Graca.

Winners will be drawn after Oct. 22, which is when the online treasure hunt closes.