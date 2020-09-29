H.M. King High School volleyball activities suspended after positive COVID-19 case

The district will be closing the Dome B, training room and athletic office for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — September 27 Kingsville ISD received notification that a member of the H.M. King athletic program tested positive COVID-19.

The individual is required to self-isolate. The principal and coach are contacting people that the individual reported may have been in close contact with recently.

For extra precaution the district will be closing the Dome B, training room and athletic office for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Volleyball activities for the High School have been temporarily suspended.

“The KISD coaching staff confirmed that all safety procedures and UIL protocols have been followed, including – social distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks upon arrival, conducting drills in social distance pods, etc,” stated the district.