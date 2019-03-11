CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College hosted the 2019 HOSA Fall Leadership Conference for Future Health Professionals, on Saturday, November 2 with an opening ceremony at Richardson Auditorium at Del Mar College's East Campus this morning.

Over 800 high school and middle school students from around Texas then eagerly toured the campus and learned about different health occupation programs at Del Mar's West Campus later in the afternoon.

HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of ACTE.

HOSA's two-fold mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.

All health science instructors and students are encouraged to join and be actively involved in the HSE-HOSA Partnership.

For more information on HOSA, visit their website at https://texashosa.org/conferences/

