Kingsville’s Fourth of July parade is still happening, but with a change in plans

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases Kingsville’s Fourth of July parade is going virtual.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The city of Kingsville was prepared just a week ago to celebrate the Fourth of July parade in person but the growing threat of COVID-19 called for a change of plans.

The city has decided to host the parade online. Officials in Kingsville say they couldn't just cancel it all together, because the City of Kingsville and Naval Air Station Kingsville, were both established on Independence Day.



“This is not what we want to do but this is what we have to do to be responsible here in our community and to stop the spread. So, we're trying to take the situation that we are dealt with and do the best we can to make it fun.”