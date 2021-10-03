Local airport sees spring break surge

C.C.I.A. keeps safety precautions a priority as they see more foot traffic during spring break week.

Like many holidays and events throughout the past year, spring break 2021 looks different in the Coastal Bend. Local beaches didn't see as many visitors as years before, but still the airport stayed busy.

"Just for Friday, Saturday and Sunday we saw a 40 to 50% increase in the number of people coming to the airport and flying out," said Kim Bridger-Hunt, the marketing director for the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Hunt said it's times like this that they look forward to since the pandemic slowed things down in 2020.

"We're still, you know each month, kind of clawing back and getting our travelers back slowly but steadily. There's no doubt about it that we have seen an increase in traffic for spring break," said Hunt.

The airport continued precautions like touch less soap, clean-air technology, masks and social distancing; all to ensure even during a busy time, travelers are safe.

"We are pretty much operating honestly the same as we do all of the time, all of our cleaning protocols are in place," said Hunt.

Despite the increase in foot traffic during the week, she said spring break still doesn't look quite the same.