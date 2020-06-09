Body matching 16-year-old missing swimmer found in Galveston, officials say

U.S. Coast Guard air and boat crews have been searching for the boy since his disappearance late Saturday.

GALVESTON, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard has found a body matching the description of a 16-year-old swimmer who was reported missing over the weekend in Galveston, the Galveston Beach Patrol confirmed

Reports came in about the missing boy at about 9:34 p.m. Saturday near 4400 Seawall Boulevard. They said he was swimming offshore when he disappeared.

Search efforts have gone well into Sunday morning until a body was found at about 11 a.m. in waters near 47th Street, just three blocks away from where the boy was last seen.

Officials are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office.

Both air and boat crews participated in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.