$165M 'Communities In Schools' investment: Impacting several Coastal Bend school districts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Communities in Schools recently announced a nationwide back-to-school initiative aiming to expand resources like supplies and clothing to more students. The organization has received a more than $160 million investment impacting thousands of students across the country.

Taft, Gregory Portland, Tuloso-Midway, Kingsville, Ricardo, Odem-Edroy, and Pettus ISD will be on the receiving end of that investment, receiving about $250,000. Just under 5,000 students in the coastal bend will be impacted.

3NEWS spoke with Tai Crews a student at Tuloso-Midway Middle School who is very vocal about how 'Communities in Schools' makes him feel empowered.

"These are snack bags," he said. "Good snacks like juice, cereal, all these good snacks."

'Communities In Schools' keeps Tai's belly full. So his main dish is his appetite for learning.

"No, you're not learning when you're hungry," he said.

His mother Whitney Crews is grateful for the support her son receives from the organization.

"It's been great with the snacks," she said. "With the limited budget that we have its really worked out on the weekends. It's nice knowing that you have other people there to help you out. And not judge you."

Gloria Taylor is the CEO of Communities In Schools of the Coastal Bend. She says this money will allow the child to focus on classwork.

"Together, we are making a difference," Taylor said.

President & CEO of Communities In Schools, Rey Saldaña is the product of the nonprofit.

"We want to lift the burden from those young people," he said. "Because those issues, if you don't address them, will keep them from learning, will keep them from attending school."

Cristal Deleon-Naro is the case manager for Communities In Schools at Tuloso-Midway Middle School.

"I get to work with amazing students like Tai," Deleon-Naro said. "And just advocate for them. Because you know and teach them how to use their own voice."

Where Tai was once craving direction, today, he's full of encouragement.

"I'm confident in life. And in class," he said.