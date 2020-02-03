AGUA DULCE, Texas — Jasmine Perez describes the morning her son Kendrick was deputized, "We're running late Kendrick was kind of under the weather, but he ended up taking medicine and right when we're walking out, we see the Marshal passing the house..." She continues, "...as we're getting in [our] truck, Joe decides to pull up, ‘Good morning ma'am, I'd like to take Kendrick to school with you if that's OK with you.’”

Escorted to school by a city marshal and getting deputized all in one morning. Kendrick Perez, the new deputy in Agua Dulce, exclaimed “He even told me that he didn't have no partner, so I was gonna be his deputy for the day"

Kendrick is a student at Agua Dulce Elementary. His school days are a challenge for him because of a rare condition he was born with. Kendrick's condition leaves him with only 5 fingers and 8 toes. He's also had several surgeries to repair his clubbed foot which keeps him in a wheelchair from time to time. But that does not slow him down…

“I have been friends with the family for a long time and you know we all face challenges, I just wanted to make his day a little easier.” said City Marshal Joe Martinez. "One of our highlights of our career is when you see someone happy like this. Even if it's for one day, a small gesture can go a long way"