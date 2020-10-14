Almost 10K voters cast ballots in person on first day of early voting in Nueces County

More than 7K voters have sent in their mail-in ballots, for a total first-day count of 16,963.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Massive crowds showed up for the first day of early voting in Nueces County on Tuesday.

Almost 10,000 people showed up at a polling location and voted early yesterday.

9,940 people voted in-person on Tuesday, according to the Nueces County Clerk's chart. That's an increase from the first day of early voting in 2016, where 6,443 people voted on the first day of early voting.

More than 7,000 people have sent in their mail-in ballots in Nueces County, making the total vote count 16,963 for the first day of early voting.

Polls re-opened this morning at 8 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.