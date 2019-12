ROCKPORT, Texas — Low- to moderate-income families in Rockport, Texas, are getting some help now that a recently repaired apartment complex is set to be used for housing.

The Texas General Land Office's Disaster Recovery Team was at the scene Monday celebrating the completion of the Bay of Aransas Apartments.

The complex was damaged when Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend, but now it will house 40 families that are considered low- and moderate-income.

