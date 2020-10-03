CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were red flag warnings out on Corpus Christi beaches Tuesday morning -- flags indicating a high risk for dangerous rip currents.

During Spring Break many travel to the beaches from all around Texas and the rest of the country, and some are not aware of rip currents and the red flags that are meant to warn them from swimming in the water.

3News Reporter James Ayala went Live from Padre Island with a look at the surf conditions and more on the system of flags set up to warn guests to our beaches.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: