Best practices to stay safe, sound this New Year's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the new year just days away, celebration related accidents are on the rise.

Accidents from fireworks and driving while under the influence are the main causes of injury around this time of year. The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Corpus Christi Medical Center are reminding residents to have fun, but be wary of the dangers that come with reigning in the remainder of the year.

Medical Director Dr. Matthew McClure, with the Corpus Christi Medical Center Freestanding ER Rockport/Portland said that parental supervision can mean all the difference when handling fireworks.

"A common issue we see is unfortunately kids getting a hold of fireworks,” McClure said. “So anytime fireworks are involved we ask that there be an adult or parents around that are sort of guiding the usage of them, and being the ones that are responsible for lighting. You know a lot of times kids think that they're toys, they don't realize how explosive they actually are."

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said that even smaller fireworks can pose a large threat if not handled with optimal care.

"Remember sparklers are dangerous to all humans, they can burn skin quite easily and those burns are painful,” Rocha said. “Let me remind our residents that when you do get a burn, it is a very painful experience to undertake."

According to CCMC around five-to-ten firework injuries are seen around New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. Injuries to the hands and face are most common, some leading to permanent disfigurement and loss of function. As hospitals continue to see an uptick in patients, everyone is still getting the treatment they need.

"I think that certain times of the year we expect to be busier and we're prepared for that,” McClure said. “So I think that everyone should be confident that if they are injured or sick, and they need to seek treatment in hospitals that we're prepared, and we're willing to help in any way that we can."

For those celebrating with others, McClure advises people to be aware of those who may be sick and avoid them if possible.

"If you do get to go out and have fun, maybe participate in a public event or a private event and then develop symptoms on the next day or two, please go get tested. There's lots of avenues for testing now,” McClure said.

As celebrations commence around south Texas, residents are reminded that lighting fireworks in the Corpus Christi City limits is against the law. Officials also recommend only gathering in small groups with other vaccinated or asymptomatic individuals.

