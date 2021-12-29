Police investigating car crash that resulted in fatality of pregnant mother

An emergency C-section was performed, the infant was last reported to be in stable condition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police extracted 3 passengers from a vehicle with help from the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Investigators said the driver accelerated from a stopped position in the parking lot, and drove through a gate at a high rate of speed when they hit a building in the area.

A 25-year-old passenger was critically injured in the wreck. She was taken into emergency surgery and later died from her injuries. She was pregnant and an emergency C-section was performed, the infant was last reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators say the driver appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The driver is expected to be arrested upon release from the hospital. The wreck is still under investigation.

