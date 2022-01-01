Black Eyed Pea 5K and 10K held at Water's Edge Park

3News spoke with State Representative Todd Hunter about how this city sponsored event helps people start the year on a good note.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People looking to get active to start the new year had the chance this morning at Water's Edge Park.

Saturday was the Black Eyed Pea Safe, Fun and Fit 5k and 10k run at the Bayfront. It happens every Saturday, weather permitting, but this time it was themed for the new year.

“Every weekend on Saturday mornings there are great fitness ways, healthy ways,” Hunter said. “They're doing a 5k and 10k today. Every Saturday, our area, our community, the Coastal Bend shows help and support."

The run is one of multiple activities people can get involved in each week.

About 50 people took part in the 5K and 10K as they made their way up Ocean Drive. Those interested are invited to take part in future events at Water's Edge Park throughout the year.

