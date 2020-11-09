Calallen ISD High School football player tests positive for the coronavirus

The Athletics Department said the player was at practice on Sept. 9, but did not come into close contact with students or staff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Athletics Department at Calallen ISD sent a letter to parents this evening alerting them of a Junior Varsity football player who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Head Coach Phil Danaher said the varsity squad will not be affected.

The department said the player was at practice on Sept. 9, but did not come into close contact with students or staff.

When it comes to defining close contact, here's what Calallen told parents in the letter Thursday evening.

In general, close contact is defined as:

Being directly exposed to infectious secretions. Being within six feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes.