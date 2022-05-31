City of Alice staff, community members participate in active shooter training

It's called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, training, and it's being hosted by the Alice Police Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In light of last week's tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the City of Alice decided to move up the timeline for staff and community to attend training to better prepare for the possibility of an active shooter.

It's called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, training.

"You know, it's sort of curious that we had this planned before last Tuesday," said Arlene Medrano, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Alice. "But with the tragedy in Uvalde it expedited the timeline for training."

Medrano attended Tuesday's training, which was led by Sergeant Daniel Elizondo and the Alice Police Department.

The training was made available to all 200-plus members of the City's staff, as well as members of the community, to prepare them for an active shooter situation.

"Now it's a necessity. It's just the way times are now," Elizondo said. "We have to think outside of the box and keep moving forward with learning the tactics."

Elizondo will be holding six training sessions this week. They are open to the general public.

"That way they know what to do in the event of one, whether it be at Walmart, H-E-B, a school or their place of employment it could be anywhere," Elizando said.

According to Medrano, on top of the trainings the City of Alice has reacted to the Uvalde tragedy by hosting a blood drive and sending law enforcement aid to Uvalde.

"Uvalde is a community just slightly smaller than Alice, in a city the size of Alice you lose on person its devastating to a lot of people. If you lose 21 people in one day its almost unbelieve," Medrano said.

