City of Corpus Christi donates fire truck to San Diego Volunteer Fire Department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the threat of wildfires becoming ever more apparent in the Coastal Bend, making sure firefighters have the necessary equipment has become essential.

The City of Corpus Christi donated a fire truck to the San Diego Volunteer Fire Department. The donation was made possible by the Helping Hands Program managed by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

City leaders such as Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, and City Manager Peter Zanoni were in attendance with CCFD Chief Robert Rocha, to hand over the fire truck keys to the San Diego VFD at Corpus Christi City Hall.

