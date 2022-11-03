City of Robstown invite the public to a COVID-19 memorial

The memorial will be held on March. 30. The event is meant to pay respects to those that lost their life to COVID-19.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The pandemic sparked a national conversation on the need to remember those who were lost.

Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez and the rest of the City's council members are inviting residents to attend a COVID-19 memorial.

Residents can provide the name of their loved ones who lost their battle with COVID-19. There name will be mentioned at the service.

