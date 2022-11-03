City of Robstown invite the public to a COVID-19 memorial

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The pandemic sparked a national conversation on the need to remember those who were lost.
Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez and the rest of the City's council members are inviting residents to attend a COVID-19 memorial.
The memorial will be held on March. 30.
Residents can provide the name of their loved ones who lost their battle with COVID-19. There name will be mentioned at the service.
