Coastal Bend radio station gathers supplies to send to Uvalde

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Proving how the Coastal Bend always shines when there's a need elsewhere, Lopez Broadcasting and Magic Tejano 104.9 held a day long "Radiothon".

The act helps to collect cards of condolences, flowers, toys and other items to help families in Uvalde during this difficult time.

The items were loaded up on a Nueces County drainage truck and will be taken to Uvalde. Also coming through for the day long radiothon, the Port of Corpus Christi.

"We also had the Port of Corpus Christi who made a big donation earlier here today of $10,000 that will be going to the Uvalde strong fund to help out," said Magic Radio DJ Joseph Ramirez. "So we want to thank our entire community for being good neighbors good fellow Texans in this time of need."

In addition to the monetary donation, they were able to collect 250 cases of water and 200 stuffed animals so far.

