Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery receives Purple Heart designation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery received a special designation Monday morning.

The Texas Veterans Land Board and the Military Order of the Purple Heart named the cemetery a Purple Heart cemetery during a ceremony Monday morning.

Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 Commander Skyler Barker was on-hand to read the proclamation, and a separate proclamation was read on behalf of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Signs will be posted in front of the cemetery, designating special parking for Purple Heart recipients.