Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery receives Purple Heart designation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery received a special designation Monday morning.
The Texas Veterans Land Board and the Military Order of the Purple Heart named the cemetery a Purple Heart cemetery during a ceremony Monday morning.
Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 Commander Skyler Barker was on-hand to read the proclamation, and a separate proclamation was read on behalf of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Signs will be posted in front of the cemetery, designating special parking for Purple Heart recipients.
The Purple Heart medal is awarded to members of the armed forces killed in action or who were wounded in war by a declared enemy of the United States. The medal has existed since 1782.