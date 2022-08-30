Commissioners delay new game room regulations until next year

The new regulations include having a permit to run the business, restricted hours of operations, a limit on the number of machines and having armed security.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners will hold off on implementing new game room regulations until 2023.

The original effective date was Oct. 1, 2022. Officials asked that that date be moved to the first business day in January of 2023.

"Which is probably what we should've done to begin with to make it an even startup in the New Year kind of thing," Commissioner Brent Chesney said. "I don't want anybody to think we are backing off this at all, it just takes awhile, it's not an easy thing to put in place, it takes logistics."

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands said her office is willing to help with new permits required under the new regulations but would not be able to do much while focusing on the November Elections.

The new regulations include having a permit to run the business, restricted hours of operations, a limit on the number of game room machines and having armed security at each location.

The new rules will now go into effect on Jan. 2, 2023.

