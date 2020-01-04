CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday a new line of grants that will be awarded to various military communities across the state, including Corpus Christi.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission will provide a total of $14.1 million in grants from their Defense Economic Adjustment Assistant Grant program. The grants will go to communities that could be impacted by a future Base Realignment and Closure round, commonly known as BRAC.

Of that $14.1 million, $919,500 will go toward flight line security and safety enhancements at Corpus Christi Army Depot.

The grants are aimed at maximizing the military value of military installations around Texas in order to protect not just the installations themselves, but the thousands of jobs they provide in their communities.

"The strength of our military communities in Texas is unparalleled in part because of state support like the DEAAG program,” Abbott said in a news release Wednesday. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical for the defense of our nation, they also add over $101 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 224,000 jobs in communities across this great state. Now more than ever, this support is critical. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”

The grants will go to the following entities:

Abilene – $616,389; Security Control Center expansion at Dyess Air Force Base brings additional capacity to the security center



Alamo Area Council of Governments – $5,000,000; Project reinforces and hardens power distribution across San Antonio and Joint Base San Antonio



Corpus Christi – $919,500; Flight line security and safety enhancements at Corpus Christi Army Depot



El Paso – $2,050,000; Expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant, serving El Paso and Fort Bliss



Texarkana – $516,670; Robotic Vehicle Program preparing Red River Army Depot for the Army’s new robotics mission



Tom Green County – $5,000,000; Project Resiliency funds power infrastructure, human resiliency and communications infrastructure, benefiting San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base

