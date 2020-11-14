Longtime Corpus Christi businessman, Bandidos biker laid to rest

Bob Dumas passed away on Nov. 7 surrounded by family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Well-known Corpus Christi businessman and biker Bob Dumas was laid to rest Saturday at Seaside Memorial Park.

Friends, family, and fellow bikers showed up to mourn Dumas, who was a longtime Bandidos Motorcycle Club member. He passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7. surrounded by family.

Dumas was prevalent in the Corpus Christi nightclub life and opened his first club here back in 1972. In the 1970s, Dumas also bought the Auto Club and changed the name to Red Vest Club. He then changed the name to Thirsty's and finally to Silver Dollar.

He most recently owned Gators until selling the bar earlier this year.

Dumas was 86-years-old.

