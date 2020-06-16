CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to our local ratings for LGBTQ protections, the Human Rights Campaign website ranks Corpus Christi at 48 out 100.
It's based on non-discrimination laws, benefits and protections for employees, municipal services, law enforcement, and the commitment by city leaders to fully include the LGBTQ community in city events.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- IHOP dining room in Corpus Christi closed due to coronavirus concerns, Mayor Joe McComb confirms
- Woman shot in the head at the Woodlawn Apartments on Up River Road
- Strong winds, rip currents and rough waves make for a situation that is not safe for even for the strongest swimmers
- Keeping an eye on your child's social media; experts warn how their actions on social media today can come back years from now