CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to our local ratings for LGBTQ protections, the Human Rights Campaign website ranks Corpus Christi at 48 out 100.

It's based on non-discrimination laws, benefits and protections for employees, municipal services, law enforcement, and the commitment by city leaders to fully include the LGBTQ community in city events.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: