How COVID-19 has impacted first responders in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They put their lives on the line every day, whether that is responding to a crime, a fire, or even an emergency call related to COVID-19.

A year and half into the pandemic and our first responders are still taking many of those same precautions they started with in order to protect themselves. What's different from the very beginning to now are those vaccines.

Right now, there are four employees within the Corpus Christi Fire Department who are out sick with the virus.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is experiencing about the same.

"Since the beginning of COVID, been a year and half, had 120 officers who have had COVID. Currently we have five officers out right now," said Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD.

Sadly, the department endured two COVID related deaths in 2020.

Senior Officer Charlie "Chuck" Williams and Debra Garcia who was a victim advocate in the criminal investigation division.

On Wednesday, Lt. Michael Pena said the department continues to do everything it can to protect employees such as providing hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.

"Take as many precautions as we can to keep from contracting COVID, because obviously we need all our officers out there in the field," said Lt. Pena.

When the vaccines rolled out in December, first responders were among the first tier of recipients.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha with the CCFD said 70% of his department is fully vaccinated as of August 2021.

While it's not known how many CCPD officers have chosen to get the vaccine, Lt. Pena said the vaccine as well as testing is readily available through their partners with CCFD.

"We have been using the Corpus Christi Fire Department, last year that is where I got my testing and vaccination. We are utilizing the fire department, they are doing an awesome job," said Lt. Pena.

Right now -- the vaccine isn't mandatory for local law enforcement, firefighters, and other rescue personnel.

However, it was during this week's city council meeting when city manager Peter Zanoni and his team said they were evaluating the option to mandate vaccinations as a requirement for city employees.