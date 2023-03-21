Critically missing 5-year-old found in Corpus Christi crawl space after being taken by parents

His two siblings had already been taken into CPS custody.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man wanted by law enforcement was found hiding in a trailer home crawl space with his 5-year-old critically missing son on Monday and arrested.

The man, Larry Ortiz Lopez, and his wife, Jennifer, were wanted after ignoring a protective order issued by the Department of Family and Protective Services to hand over their 5-year-old son, according to a U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force news release Tuesday.

The order reportedly came after officials alerted law enforcement and DFPS to medical concerns about an 18-month-old, as well as a female sibling.

After investigating the child's case, DFPS then petitioned an Aransas County court for a protective order, and once it was ignored, the local sheriff's office called in the marshals for help.