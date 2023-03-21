Critically missing 5-year-old found in Corpus Christi crawl space after being taken by parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man wanted by law enforcement was found hiding in a trailer home crawl space with his 5-year-old critically missing son on Monday and arrested.
The man, Larry Ortiz Lopez, and his wife, Jennifer, were wanted after ignoring a protective order issued by the Department of Family and Protective Services to hand over their 5-year-old son, according to a U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force news release Tuesday.
The order reportedly came after officials alerted law enforcement and DFPS to medical concerns about an 18-month-old, as well as a female sibling.
After investigating the child's case, DFPS then petitioned an Aransas County court for a protective order, and once it was ignored, the local sheriff's office called in the marshals for help.
The couple and the boy were found in the 1200 block of Rocklawn in Corpus Christi.