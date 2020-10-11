Day of Giving encourages donations to Coastal Bend charities

As of 8:30 a.m., Coastal Bend residents have donated over $1 million to local non-profits!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Day of Giving is here! It's a time where the region comes together as one community to raise money for our local non-profits.

The event began at midnight and will continue until midnight tonight and is made possible by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

So far, Coastal Bend residents have raised over $1 million since midnight!

This community give-together has a minimum gift of only $10. Each of the participating nonprofits is eligible for a matching gift, enabling them to at least double their match today.

Gather your circles, schedule your gifts, and get ready to cheer for your favorite nonprofits throughout the day.

You can donate by visiting https://www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org/ and choosing which non-profit you wish to donate to.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.