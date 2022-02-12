Downtown Corpus Christi businesses get into some friendly holiday competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi got into the holiday spirit with a dose of healthy competition.
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Merriest Downtown décor contest pitted multiple businesses against each other to see who's storefront showed the most Christmas cheer.
"Those vintage photos of downtown Corpus Christi during the holidays really depicts in my mind what a vibrant downtown looks like and it's really special to be able to recreate that in modern times with the support of all of our downtown businesses," said Alyssa Barrera Mason with the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.
Over 30 businesses participated in this years judging, which residents can take part in as well. to vote for your favorite business, click here.
