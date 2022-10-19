Driscoll Children's Hospital patients have a scream at 'Spirit of Children' party

Spirit Halloween was on-hand to help the kids have fun despite battling difficult illnesses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Spirit of Children party was held at Driscoll Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.



The party was held to get kids in the holiday spirit, as they got to choose what they wanted to be for Halloween, with numerous costumes and accessories there for the taking.

"I mean, who doesn’t like candy y'know?” said Spirit Halloween’s Amanda Fox. “And it's a holiday about candy and getting to dress up to be your favorite character and have fun, so just being able to bring that little bit of joy when they're going through a tough time is awesome."

Spirit Halloween raised over 48,000, its largest amount ever for Driscoll's Child Life department.







