Move over, Santa! Young artists from Driscoll Children's Hospital make holidays beautiful with special cards

Driscoll Children's Hospital's best and brightest young artists got their chance to shine with a party that celebrates their holiday card contest entries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The talented kids of Driscoll Children's Hospital gave us a sneak peek of what they have in store this holiday season with one-of-a-kind holiday cards on display at their "celebrity party."

Driscoll patients from throughout South Texas drew holiday-themed pictures in a holiday card design contest this year. A committee of five community members then selected 12 designs to be made into holiday cards for the public to purchase.

"It helps them in their recovery, whatever that may be," Kathy Jenkin, President of Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital said of the contest.

The children's artwork was on display at the event, and the final set of 12 holiday cards was on sale as well.

The holiday cards can be purchased at the hospital's Carousel Gift Shop.