Driscoll Children's Hospital hosts 30th annual Fiesta de los Ninos

The event was to raise money for special projects that support the hospital's mission: To help all of the children in South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital held their 30th Annual Fiesta de los Ninos on Saturday night to raise money for special projects supporting the hospital's mission.

It is one of the biggest events in Corpus Christi, with more than 1,600 people in attendance. People came from all over the Coastal Bend to show their support.

Amy McCoy, Special Events Coordinator for Driscoll Children's Hospital, shared her excitement and gratitude, "We are so grateful. We have a wonderful committee that puts this together every year because they believe in the Driscoll mission. They want to help all of the children in South Texas. So this will be the largest fiesta ever, in terms of number of guests, so all of us are going to be here together tonight celebrating the mission at the hospital."

Proceeds from the event will be going towards mobile CT scanners. These are used for patients who are not strong enough to be moved from their room to other parts of the hospital.

Another project that proceeds will be used for is called the "Light up the Night Project," which provides tools to help children communicate more effectively with their caregivers.

"We're raising money for hearing aids and iPads for those kids that are nonverbal. They will help the children hear, and those that can't speak, the iPads allow applications that allow them to tell people their needs by touch. So it's a super valuable cause tonight," said Blaire Turnbull, Co-Chair of Fiesta de los Ninos.

Attendees enjoyed live and silent auctions, live music, and great food. The most valuable attraction, though, was the knowledge that they were helping to change lives.

