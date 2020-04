SINTON, Texas — A driver in his late 20s was killed Monday morning in a single vehicle rollover accident in Sinton, Texas, according to police.

It happened on Fourth and Avenue D. The Sinton Police Department said they responded to the crash with the help of Department of Public Safety troopers, the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and the Sinton Fire Department.

Police said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: