Specialty baby formula back in stock in Corpus Christi after nationwide shortage

The shortage caused some Corpus Christi parents to seek alternatives for feeding their infants with special dietary restrictions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special formula for babies with dietary restrictions is back in stock in Corpus Christi after a nationwide shortage caused panic with some local parents.

The Enfamil A.R. Specialty Baby Formula caused one mother to reach out to 3NEWS in early August in desperate need of the formula for her infant.

"My daughter is going to be without milk in two more days because this is the last can that I have," Crystal Castillo told 3NEWS.

Castillo said her daughter Armandina needs it because it's the only formula she can tolerate. Enfamil A.R. is a specialty formula to reduce reflux and adverse reactions

"I called everywhere around Corpus. I went all the way to calling San Antonio to Austin…to family members. Nowhere has it," she said.

3NEWS drove around town that day, on August 4, to see if we could find the formula on shelves. We didn't find it on store shelves at Walmart, nor on the Enfamil company website. We also checked cities like Los Angeles and New York and that formula was not listed as being in stock.

"This is the only one that helped her out with her stomach, cause she would throw up with all of the other ones. She wouldn't be able to hold it down and this is the one I found that she could hold down with her stomach for her to stay full," she said.

Luckily, a 3NEWS viewer who had some cans reached out and we were able to connect them.