3News First Edition takes you inside the escape rooms aboard USS Lexington

The latest escape room, 'Save our Ship', opens to the public Tuesday, March 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Ghost will welcome visitors to their new escape room experience this week just in time for Spring Break and 3News First Edition got an exclusive sneak peek.

USS Lexington Museum's newest “Lockdown on the LEX— Ultimate Escape Room” mission called “Save Our Ship” is set to open to the public on Tuesday, March 15.

The ship also has two other escape rooms which will be open during Spring Break too.

“Mission #3: Save Our Ship” promises to be full of adventure and excitement as teams have one hour to complete their assigned mission...or face the threat of sinking the Blue Ghost!

“You really will have an experience of being out at sea on the ship,” said Executive Director Steve Banta. “Having to fight fires, fight flooding, those are simulated, but the fact is you will have intense situation just like a damage controls officer when you’re out at sea.”

The price of “Lockdown on the LEX” is $38 per person, which includes admission to the museum.

“Lockdown on the LEX” was developed in partnership with Magnigadgets LLC, an Austin-based entertainment design and production company that develops interactive exhibits using virtual reality, 3D projection mapping, 4D theaters and simulators, holographic imaging, and choreographed fountains.

