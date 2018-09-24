Corpus Christi (KIII News) — FEMA announced Monday that parts of North Beach that were impacted by erosion due to Hurricane Harvey will be restored through a federal grant.

According to Texas A&M University researchers, a stretch of 7,000 feet of North Beach was lost during the storm, translating to more than 8,000 cubic yards of sand. Some of the sand will be recovered and transported while a large portion of new sand will be trucked in to replace the beach that was lost.

The project will be administered by the General Land Office and is part of a more than $400,000 FEMA grant. The grant will require a local contribution of just under $45,000.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII