Field of sunflowers coming to San Antonio in June

The field will be 10-acres of various types of sunflowers and there will be a maze to explore the fields.

SAN ANTONIO — A new field of sunflowers coming to the San Antonio area in June will be the next Instagram sensation!

The sunflower field has been planted at Traders Village, according to its website. The field will be 10-acres of various types of sunflowers, along with "paths to walk and a maze that will allow you the opportunity to explore the sunflowers."

The organization plans on opening the fields between June 5 and 28, but the website says those dates are subject to change. The website also says the fields may not be open on some days if there is inclement weather.

There will be professional photographers on hand to take family photos and have them printed on the day of the visit.