CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi business owner caught a rare sight on camera Thursday morning as she arrived to work -- three javelinas exploring the downtown area.

Monica McLeod Sawyer, owner of The One Bride Guide and VP Wedding Planner, said it was around 10 a.m. Thursday when she saw the group of javelinas loitering at the entrance of All Good Fitness, a nearby gym at the corner of Peoples and North Chaparral streets.

She got her camera out and went to get a better look. Check it out:

Javelina sightings are not uncommon in neighborhoods around the Coastal Bend, and some have even been caught on camera by 3News.

However, it's not often that they are seen wandering the downtown area.