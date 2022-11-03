H-E-B truck driver honored for driving three million consecutive miles with no accidents

For some perspective, three million miles is 120 times around the earth. That is quite the distance!

A truck driver with H-E-B food stores has hit a remarkable milestone.

Raul Rosales has driven three million miles consecutively with no accidents or incidents.

Rosales' Family and co-workers were on hand today to celebrate his accomplishment.

Rosales is proud of his work, but isn't stopping any time soon, "now, god willing, I got seven more years to go. Four million is cutting it close, but I could try!," said Rosales.

Rosales has been with H-E-B for 28 years.

Congratulations to him and we hope to do another story when he completes his next million miles!

